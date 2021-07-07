Muirfield Centre

As from Monday (July 12) health chiefs will concentrate their efforts within the town centre venue – where vaccinations were originally dished out before a ‘superhub’ was created at Ravenscraig.

The change of policy involving a much longer journey sparked a host of complaints to this newspaper.

However, occasional clinics were arranged on the site and more recently drop-in clinics where no invitation has been required, have become a fixture.

And a free service will be removed accordingly.

A NHS Lanarkshire spokesperson confirmed: “Due to the move to more local centres the dedicated vaccination shuttle bus from Cumbernauld to Ravenscraig will stop running. From this date all appointments and drop-in clinics is this area will be at Muirfield Community Centre.

“The shuttle bus from Motherwell train station to Ravenscraig will continue to run throughout the summer, as this is a local centre for people in that area.”

We can also confirm the dates of three new drop-in clinics at the Muirfield which will run from 9am to 5pm -aimed at over 18s who have yet to receive their first jab or who were vaccinated for the first time more than eight weeks ago. They are on Friday July 16, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday July 18.