Walkers at Auchinstarry

The invite is aimed squarely at those who have enjoyed re-engaging with nature over the last 16 months and want to wander a bit further afield in a safe and friendly group formation.

Co-ordinator Clem Clement said that more and more people were building walks into their daily routine as never before – but might be unsure as to how to bring their new hobby to the next level.

However, he stressed that the time could not be better to do just that, especially as new time slots had been added for a wider range of walks, some of which are local and some of which involve a longer journey

Clem said: “Thanks to the relaxation of the restrictions more and more people can now gather in groups to enjoy walking and to travel further afield.

"So the group is gathering momentum again and going slightly further afield during the week – and in the case of the the Sunday bus trips, much further.

“These trips are organised so that there is a bus available, and this is compliant with the current Covid-19 public health guidance.

"The bus gives the opportunity of linear walks, that is starting and finishing in different locations.

"It gives you the chance to relax and let the driver do the thinking about where we are going.

"Getting back from a ‘walk of discovery’ gives you such an inner glow. “That sense of achievement, possibly going further than you had been before, walking for longer than you have before, or simply finding a new interesting location.

“The group also walks on a Tuesday, more locally and you will be amazed at how many hidden paths they know about!

“Since the restrictions have been lifted they added regular Saturday morning walks and now every other Wednesday evening.

“So, there are plenty of walks for people to enjoy and for all abilities.”

It is stressed too that the group is fully affiliated to Ramblers UK.