Teddies are ready

Yvonne Horne from Fosters Cumbernauld is asking for Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle readers to look out their knitting needles and wool to knit baby hats and teddy bears for the Premature Baby Unit at the Princess Royal maternity hospital.

Yvonne said: “Lots of people love to knit and will have spare wool sitting in a cupboard somewhere.

"I know that the premature baby unit needs hats and had the idea that as a community we could support them by knitting little hats and teddy bears.”

“So far, we have 10 tiny hats and six teddies, but we’d love to increase that number and with the help of local knitters, I’m sure we can.”

“Anyone wanting to get involved can use their own premature baby hat pattern or pop into Fosters in The Cumbernauld Centre for a printed copy. “We’ve also added it to our website if you want to download it.

"Those using their own pattern are being asked to ensure the hats are the smallest baby size available.

“The teddy bears are to be knitted in identical pairs as they are for babies who are born sleeping.

" One teddy stays with baby, and the matching teddy is given to the parents. It is a very simple gesture, but one that can mean so much.”