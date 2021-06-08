~CACE bus launch

The lifeline organisation had faced delays in accessing the new transport because of Covid-19 but the two new low carbon vehicles with low floors and space for two wheelchairs are here and ready to start taking small socially-distanced groups on outings and appointments as restrictions ease.

The CACE vehicles are fully maintained to comply with current Covid 19 regulations and costs were met by a SP Energy Network grant

Last week CACE chief executive Ann Innes was joined by Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, Stuart Macdonald MP and Jamie Hepburn MSP to celebrate the official launch of the minibuses which can be charged at electrical vehicle points at the Muirfield Centre.

Ms Innes said: “We were delighted to welcome representatives from SP Energy Networks to CACE today to see the buses that their generous grant from their Green Economy Fund has enabled us to purchase. These will help reduce our carbon emissions and contribute to Scottish Governments climate change targets and we were delighted that local elected members Stuart MacDonald MP and Jamie Hepburn also attended to show their support for this project."

Mr McDonald said: “These buses will be a great addition to the CACE fleet allowing even more of the local community to benefit from their fantastic work and to get out and about, as lockdown eases. And crucially, this will be done without negative impact on the climate.”

Mr Hepburn added: “It is great to see CACE being supported by SP Energy Networks to acquire these new electric buses. CACE are playing their part with their new buses which I look forward to seeing being used to transport those they work with and support across the area as we come out of the coronavirus pandemic”.