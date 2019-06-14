Tributes paid following death of Condorrat man Stewart Coull

Tributes have been paid to well-known Condorrat raconteur Stewart Coull who died on Wednesday following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Originally from Northern Ireland he moved to Scotland in 1970 and worked with children with learning difficulties for 27 years .

His main interest was sport as a supporter of Airdrie FC, past president of both Waysiders and Cumbernauld rugby clubs and a member of Dullatur Golf Club.

Stewart also enjoyed cooking, played guitar and banjo ukelele, and used his gift for story telling to become a favourite on the after-dinner speaking circuit, as well as a regular on the Fred McCauley Show on BBC Radio Scotland.

Former councillor Gerry McElroy said: “Stewart was everyone’s pal. He had that rare gift of humour and when you met him you left uplifted.

“He will be sadly missed and my thoughts and condolences are with the family.”

His friend Charles Keaton added: “Stewart was a genuine guy - always game for a laugh and careful not to offend anyone.

“We’ll miss him, of course we will. I certainly will. 44 years is a long time, but I’ll always be proud to say he was my friend.”

Stewart’s funeral takes place on Monday, June 24, at 10am in Condorrat Parish Church and then on to Falkirk Crematorium.