Visting times restricted at NHS Lanarkshire hospitals because of Coronavirus

NHS Lanarkshire has taken the decision to restrict visiting times at all NHS Lanarkshire hospitals.

Visiting times will be restricted to 3pm - 4pm and 7pm - 8pm at all NHS Lanarkshire hospitals and inpatient wards.

Visitors are also urged to only visit during these times if the visit is essential.

The change is to reduce the number of people visiting the hospitals each day.

Susan Friel, director of nursing for acute services, said: “We are doing everything we can to minimise the risk of infection to our patients.

“As always, patient care is our top priority, and we would like to reassure everyone that this continues to be our focus at all times.

“We are asking friends and relatives to only visit patients at our hospitals if absolutely essential.

“If you really do need to visit, please only do so between 3pm - 4pm and 7pm - 8pm. This applies to weekdays and weekends; with an absolute maximum of two visitors per patient. Young children should not attend visiting during this period.

“For patients in critical care areas and those receiving end-of-life care, visitors can discuss visiting times locally with the senior charge nurse/nurse in charge of the ward.

“Members of the public should also not visit our hospitals if they have flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or a cold.

“We would like to thank all visitors for their co-operation, and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”