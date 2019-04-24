Win new car for £1 in grand hospice raffle

The St Andrew’s Hospice Grand Car Raffle, sponsored by Bonnar Accident Law Solicitors, is your opportunity to win a brand new car for as little as £1!

Tickets are £1 each (also available in books of 10) and can be bought from your local St Andrew’s Hospice shop.

Each year, the Grand Car Raffle helps the hospice raise a fantastic sum of money, allowing them to continue providing specialist palliative care and support to patients and their loved ones across Lanarkshire.

The raffle will be drawn on Friday, July 26.

Meanwhile, the St Andrew’s Hospice Midnight Walk is back for its 11th year on Saturday, June 15.

Last year, 750 people completed the route, which starts at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility and continues through Carfin, New Stevenston, Holytown, Mossend and Motherwell.

Radio Clyde DJ Gina McKie and Nicola McAleenan from Clubbercise Motherwell will get the party started before participants set off on one of three routes – 8, 10 or 13 miles.

To register and for more information about upcoming events visit www.st-andrews-hospice.com/events.