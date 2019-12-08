Your views sought on new Monklands hospital site

NHS Lanarkshire is reminding the public of the opportunity to nominate additional potential sites for a new, state-of-the-art University Hospital Monklands.

The closing date for the community’s suggestions is noon on December 13.

The Monklands Replacement Project (MRP) is seeking the public’s nominations for specific sites, additional to Gartcosh and Glenmavis, which they believe meet the five site selection criteria.

MRP director Graeme Reid said: “After extensive review, the existing site of University Hospital Monklands is considered too small to build a replacement, especially whilst maintaining an operational hospital.

“We are therefore looking for an alternative site and we want the public’s help to make sure we’ve considered all the possibilities.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed suggestions since we launched the call for site nominations in 31 October. These nominations and all further suggestions we receive up to noon on 13 December will be assessed against the five site selection criteria

“The public shouldn’t be concerned if they’re not sure whether or not their site suggestion matches all the criteria. NHS Lanarkshire will work that out when we receive the nomination.”

Site nominations should be made by noon on December 13 by email to MRP.Team@lanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk or online at www.monklands.scot.nhs.uk