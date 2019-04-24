Carrickstone residents win in the People’s Postcode Lottery

Five people in Carrickstone have each scooped £1000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Fullarton Road neighbours were celebrating when G68 0JP came up trumps for the daily prize on April 19.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £416 million to date for thousands of good causes in Great Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Sightsavers, an international charity working to prevent avoidable blindness, which has received over £1 million in funding.

The next opportunity charities will have to apply for funding is in August.

For more information visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.