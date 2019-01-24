Cumbernauld activists who visited Berlin stage key meeting on revolutionary heroine tonight

Members of the Cumbernauld SSP are holding a special meeting after returning from a landmark event in Berlin earlier this month - where one of their number, John Miller gave a speech.

The Cumbernauld delegation was commemorating the death of the 100th anniversary of the murders of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht, two of the outstanding leaders of the German and international working class movements. This event will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, January 24, at the Link Community Centre where Mr Miller will speak about the demonstration and the legacy of Rosa Luxemburg.