Cumbernauld cosplayers get engaged at Sci-Fi convention

Two dedicated cosplayers from Cumbernauld demonstrated the superpower of love at the Sci-Fi Comic Con in Edninburgh this past weekend.

Ross Kernan (21), dressed as Nightwing, proposed to Rachel Andrews (19), attired like Starfire, in front of an iconic Indiana Jones display.

Rachel Kernan and Ross Andrews

Rachel said: “We have thought about getting engaged for a while, but the occasion was a complete surprise to me.

“I’ve been a cosplayer for a few years and brought Ross along to Sci-Fi Con for his first convention experience last year, so this has all been quite special to us both.”

Capital Sci-Fi Con saw thousands of big-hearted sci-fi fans gather together to raise money for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Now in its fourth year, the event is organised by Keith Armour and his inspirational group of volunteer ‘causeplayers’ – cosplayers who fundraise for a good cause.

There were appearances from many names and faces from across the science fiction and fantasy world.

Talented comic book illustrators, storytellers, craft makers, vendors of rare memorabilia and even a brass band were also in attendance.

Highlights from the weekend included the Scottish convention debuts of Warwick Davis (Star Wars,, Willow) and Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) - the latter treating fans to a sing-along rendition of David Bowie’s Starman on the guitar.

Laura Campbell, Senior CHAS Community Fundraiser, said: “Keith and his team of ‘causeplayers’ are a phenomenal group of fundraisers.

“Through their infectious passion for all things sci-fi and giving back to the community, over the years they’ve managed to raise over £187,000 for CHAS.

“The total raised is still being counted, but we expect it to top last year’s £74,000.”