A place you'd love to come home to in Lanark

The four bedroom, three bathroom detached family home also has full planning consent for a two-storey extension at one side, should you be looking for a wee project though.

However, thanks to a beautiful refurbishment by the current owner, the property already offers spacious and flexible living accommodation.

It beautifully marries traditional features with modern family living and being situated at the end of the lane means no through traffic.

Visitors are welcomed in via a double door entrance where a grand stairway also greets you. On the ground floor, the formal lounge is flooded with natural light with an abundance of traditional features.

Next door, you’ll find the first of four large double bedrooms.

The heart of this home is definitely the large, open-plan breakfasting kitchen, with underfloor heating and modern high gloss units, and the family lounge with wood burning fireplace.

A separate dining room boasts patio doors leading out to the rear gardens and the ground floor also boats a utility room, office and WC.

Upstairs the grand traditional hallway offers access to three large double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has a feature bay window, en-suite with shower over the bath and a dressing area.

In the family bathroom, you’ll find a modern, free-standing bath as well as a stunning walk-in shower.

Externally, the property is equally impressive with a driveway to the front and side, from a different entrance, and low maintenance gardens to the front and to the rear.

The rear garden has Astro grass, with decking and a bespoke seating area. The perimeter is double fenced f or privacy and security.

The driveway at the side of the property has an outbuilding which has been renovated into a studio/office/workspace for those now looking to work from home who may need a private entrance.

McEwan Fraser Legal is mar keting the property for offers in the region of £400,000. Call 0131 524 9797 or 0131 291 0140 for details.

Beautifully proportioned, light filled room which has been tastefully decorated and styled.

Ample room for all the family or equally nice for a romantic dinner for two should that take your fancy.

The formal lounge is also beautifully decorated and flooded with light.

The heart of this home is a modern, open plan breakfasting kitchen which leads in to the family lounge with wood burning fireplace.