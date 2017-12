A Cumbernauld woman who has managed to raise more than £4,200 for the Marie Curie charity has just celebrated her third fundraising event.

Carol Murray organises the event with her mum, Maureen McCaffer annually in memory of her dad, Charles who was cared for in the Marie Curie hospice. Last week’s event raised £1, 540 and Carol would like to thank all involved for their generous support.