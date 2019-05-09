MP hits out at UK Government’s (lack of) information campaign as Pension Credit changes come into force

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald hit out at the UK Government’s information campaign as Pension Credit changes come into force.

From Wednesday, mixed-age couples – where one person is of state pension age and the other is younger – will no longer be able to claim Pension Credit, costing them up to £7000 per year.

Age Scotland says Pension Credit is a “passporting benefit,” meaning some couples who face losing out may not be able to claim other forms of assistance such as cold-weather payments, housing benefit, and council tax reduction.

Mr McDonald said: “As ever, the Westminster Government make these significant changes to household incomes, but fails to publicise them properly.

“It appears they consider putting the information on their own website and using ‘existing departmental channels’ sufficient to reach the people it needs to. Have they learned nothing from their mistakes and mistreatment of WASPI women? It would seem not.

“Over the past couple of months, I’ve been working to raise awareness locally of these latest cuts and held four information events in Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld.

“If you were unable to make it along and would like my assistance feel free to call my office on 01236 453969.”