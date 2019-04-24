North Lanarkshire tenants encouraged to pay with Direct Debit to enter prize draw

North Lanarkshire Council is encouraging its tenants to pay their rent by Direct Debit to be in with a chance of winning £250 of shopping vouchers.

Every tenant who signs up to pay by Direct Debit, as well as those who already pay by Direct Debit, and pay for six months with no missed payments, will be entered into a free monthly draw.

Income manager Angela Johnstone said: “Once you’ve arranged a Direct Debit payment then paying your rent is taken care of.

“It really is easy to do, and with the added bonus of being entered into our new monthly prize draw you’ve nothing to lose.

“Don’t delay and sign up and be in with a chance of winning £250 of shopping vouchers.”

To find out more about how to pay your rent by Direct Debit and to look at the terms and conditions of the prize draw, visit www.northlan.gov.uk.