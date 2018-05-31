10 Scottish restaurants named in UK top 100

Ten Scottish restaurants have been featured in a prestigious top 100 list, which showcases the best culinary talent in the UK.

The Square Meal top UK 100 restaurants is voted for by readers of the restaurant and bar guide and is made up of restaurants outside of London.

Edinburgh restaurants the Kitchin, Ondine and Restaurant Mark Greenaway are among the venues honoured on the list.

Edinburgh dominates Scottish contingent

Michelin starred The Kitchin is the highest featured Scottish restaurant coming in at eighteenth. Situated in Edinburgh, the dockside restaurant is the flagship restaurant of Tom Kitchin who blends Scottish produce with traditional French techniques.

The Leith-based restaurant is one of six restaurants from the capital to feature on the list with Ondine, Restaurant Mark Greenaway, Castle Terrace, Restaurant Mark Wishart and Timberyard all making the top 100 list.

Ondine renowned for its seafood is ranked as the 31st best restaurant in the country (outside of London), while Mark Greenaway's New Town venue also makes the top 50 with its ranking of 42.

Outside the capital

The Whitehouse Restaurant in Lochaline on the country's west coast is the second highest Scottish restaurant to feature on the list ranking 22 out of 100. The Morvern restaurant is headed by former coal miner Mike Burgoyne who takes traditional Scottish cuisine and elevates it to a fine dining standard.

The two Michelin starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in Gleneagles, famed for its high end modern Scottish cuisine came in at 76 in the top 100 list.

The Three Chimneys on the Isle of Skye and Craig Millar @ 16 West End in Anstruther also feature in the list.

Notable omissions from the list include Michelin starred restaurants 21212 in Edinburgh, Braidwoods in Ayrshire and the Boath House in Nairn

Remarkably the list was devoid of restaurants from the country's most populated city Glasgow.

Bristol restaurant named as best

Bristol restaurant Casamia earned the number one spot on the list. A tasting menu at the intimate venue costs up to £118.

Speaking to Square Meal restaurant owner Peter Sanchez-Iglesias stated, “We’ve always thought outside the box and questioned everything, down to the last little detail, to be able to make the restaurant into the dining experience we want it to be.

"This award shows that what we’re doing could be even more incredible in the future, and it should encourage everybody to believe that you can have a number one restaurant based in Bristol."

Full list of Scottish entries (ranking)

The Kitchin (18)

The Whitehouse Restaurant (22)

The Three Chimneys (28)

Ondine (31)

Restaurant Mark Greenaway (42)

Castle Terrace (68)

Craig Millar @ 16 West End (69)

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie (76)

Restaurant Martin Wishart (85)

Timberyard (94)