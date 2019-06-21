12-year-old record finally falls at Kilsyth swimming gala

A 12-year-old record finally fell during this year’s swimming gala during Kilsyth Civic Week.

Cameron Crainie set the quickest time ever in the boys 50m freestyle as he finished in 25.80 secs top set the new benchmark.

Setting the new record was Cameron’s only focus at the event as he stepped aside for the medal races.️

The current longest unbroken record remains the girls 50m freestyle which was set by Louise Coull in 1997.

Full results from the swimming gala were as follows –

Boys 25m back stroke - 1. Stuart Walters (St Patrick’s Primary) 26.96; 2. Luca Clinton (Holy Cross Primary) 31.13; 3. Alexander Grant (Balmalloch Primary) 32.61.

Girls 25m back stroke - 1. Leia O’Donnell (Holy Cross Primary) 24.69; 2. Carla Coyle (Balmalloch Primary) 24.87; 3. Grace Garvie (St Patrick’s Primary) 25.33.

Boys 25m breast stroke - 1. Jack Higney (St Patrick’s Primary) 27.22; 2. Sean Brady (Holy Cross Primary) 32.94; 3. Ashton Celino (Kilsyth Primary) 37.91.

Girls 25m breast stroke - 1. Rachel Johnson (Holy Cross Primary) 22.44; 2. Rebecca Forsyth (Balmalloch Primary) 29.58; 3. Kelci Kimmet (Kilsyth Primary) 32.54.

Boys 25m freestyle - 1. Cole Stirling (St Patrick’s Primary) 21.24; 2. Alex Kennedy (Kilsyth Primary) 23.32; 3. Adam Callaghan (Holy Cross Primary) 25.49.

Girls 25m freestyle - 1. Abigail Lang (Holy Cross Primary) 17.84; 2. Maiah Gribben (St Patrick’s Primary) 19.21; 3. Ava McCartney (Balmalloch Primary) 21.16.

Boys 50m freestyle - 1. Jack Lewis (St Maurice’s High) 32.60; 2. Tristan Shepard (St Maurice’s High) 33.22.

Girls 50m freestyle - 1. Emma Crainie (St Maurice’s High) 30.22; 2. Isla McCartney (Kilsyth Academy); 31.60; 3. Lucy Maloney (Kilsyth Academy) 34.67.

Boys 25m relay - 1. St. Patrick’s Primary 1.31.42; 2. Kilsyth Primary 1.39.19; 3. Holy Cross Primary 1.42.79.

Girls 25m relay - 1. Holy Cross Primary 1.22.17; 2. Balmalloch Primary 1.28.81; 3. St. Patrick’s Primary 1.32.43.

School points - 1. Holy Cross Primary 26; 2. St. Patrick’s Primary 24; 3. Balmalloch Primary 16; 4. Kilsyth Primary 13.