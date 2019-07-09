£180,000 football boost for Abronhill pitch facilities

Abronhill has had a major sporting boost after it was confirmed that a £180,000 investment will be made at its football pitches.

Work to provide a brand new 3G surface at the sports complex in Oak Road began on Monday and is expected to be completed by next month.

It has also been confirmed that £20,000 of the investment will be utilised for improvements to the pavilion.

This includes upgrading the changing areas and welfare provision for those accessing the pitch -which can be split into three seven-a-side pitches.

Culture and Leisure NL Ltd is footing the bill for the ambitious revamp.

And its bosses say that the investment will secure the future of the facilities on a longer-term basis.

It was stressed too that there will be some short term disruption on the site.

A spokesperson said: “We expect that there will be some disruption to the car parking in this area.

“This is due to contractors utilising the area for storage and access to the pitch.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the works.

“However, we are sure that everyone will be delighted with the finished result which will help service the community for years to come.

The move has also been welcomed by Abronhill Regeneration Forum whose aim is to provide better amenities in a ‘satellite’ part of Cumbernauld which has a higher population than Kilsyth.