Abronhill flats have been plunged into darkness for months

Flats in an Abronhill street have had no lights in their stairwell since December and North Lanarkshire Council doesn’t want to know.

The resident, who did not want to be named, believes that some lights have been out of commission for even longer.

And they have stated that anyone who complains is fobbed off - then ignored.

She said: “When I phoned the council, I got a different answer every time, only to be told on the last occasion that the lights have all to be re-wired and the residents would have to pay

“I said ‘fair enough’ and wanted to know more but someone was supposed to call in January

“My neighbour was also supposed to be getting a call but didn’t.

“This is a health and safety issue because the flats here back onto a field, so with no lights behind it and none on the stairs it is like a death trap.

“This is especially true with the weather we have had recently as the stairs are slippy with the wet”

A council spokesperson said: “An electrical inspection has been completed and options are being considered. Proposals will be conveyed to all affected residents as soon as possible.

“This block comprises a council tenant and home owners - all of whom will be consulted prior to any work being undertaken.”