Another blow to Cumbernauld jobs as Dunnes pull the plug.

Staff employed at the Cumbernauld branch of Dunnes Stores were shocked this week to learn the store is closing.

Around 20 staff in the town are set to lose their jobs following the company’s decision to also pull the shutters down for the last time at both the Clydebank and Parkhead stores last year.

Antonine Centre bosses moved to reassure shoppers that the mall’s flagship store had no plans to close as recently as October last year.

Dunnes Stores opened its first shop in Ireland and has been operating for around 70 years with more than 140 stores across the UK employing around 15,000 people.

The retailer has allegedly told staff they are pulling out of the UK market with Brexit future costs being seen as the main contributor to their decision.

The closure of the store will be hard felt locally, following hot on the heels of the news that HMRC are also closing their Cumbernauld office.

Centre Manager, Martin Botha said: “We have been aware that Dunnes have been considering the closure of their Cumbernauld store for some time following a number of close discussions with their head office, so this decision has not come as a surprise, but we are of course saddened to lose a prominent occupier from the Centre.

“That being said, we have been working on some exciting contingency plans to revitalise the Centre in anticipation of this event. After acquiring the centre in spring 2017 we had a very successful year securing two new store openings to Peacocks and The Entertainer and a number of lease renewals to existing tenants.

“We will continue to build upon the success of Antonine Shopping, Cumbernauld and we are confident this closure will be a short-lived loss.

Nobody at the store was prepared to speak to the press and referred us to their head office. Despite repeated attempts to speak with Dunnes, nobody returned our calls or emails.

No date has been announced for the closure.

Are you affected by redundancy, if so contact: john.macinnes@jpress.co.uk