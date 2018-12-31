Bags of help for emergencies in North Lanarkshire

Rural communities and villages that can be affected by severe weather have been provided with emergency ‘grab bags’ full of essential kit to assist in times of crisis.

Funded by the Local Development Programme, the 20 grab bags will be placed in community facilities for use in the crucial first hours of emergency situations such as power cuts or severe weather.

Their contents can help communities manage the situation until the council and other emergency response services arrive.

Locations were identified as those being more likely to be affected by severe weather or due to being located more remotely from primary road routes.

Each facility will promote access to the resources through their community networks.

The bags contain useful equipment including high-visibility vests, torches, megaphones, foil blankets, whistles, snow shovels and first aid kits.

Being prepared for worst case scenarios is vital and this equipment can support those communities who could potentially face difficult conditions or scenarios.

Council leader Jim Logue said: “An emergency can happen at any time and the council works in partnership with other agencies and communities to respond to situations and assist people

“It’s important that communities are prepared and these bags contain essentials that can really help people in those crucial first hours until emergency services reach them.”