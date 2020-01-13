Beautiful Cumbernauld mural could be listed to save it for posterity

A mural drawing inspiration from the natural world which was created by the late Alasdair Gray at Palacerigg could be protected forever.

For a Cumbernauld community activist has taken the initiative and applied to Historic Environment Scotland to have the artwork listed.

Adam Smith contacted the Edinburgh-based body on behalf of Kildrum Community Council.

The original mural which was painted onto plaster at the door of the visitor centre dates back to 1974 - but Mr Gray who passed away in December, aged 85, returned to Palacerigg in 2001, brushes in hand, to refurbish it.

And his steadfast determination that it should live forever is shared by community council members who have now filed the application.

They argue that as one of the few surviving works of Mr Gray it must be preserved - and that it is in fact one of the most significant pieces of art within North Lanarkshire.

Adam explained: “The mural was painted to a brief from the park’s original director David Stephen with Alasdair painting the birds and animals from real specimens.

“It depicts an idealised countryside with the peaceful co-existence of humans and nature with a quote from William Blake.

“The work is also featured in Gray’s 2010 book ‘A Life in Pictures’.

“We believe it is essential that this mural be preserved and protected.

“That is why we are requesting that it is considered for listing.”

Glasgow -born Mr Gray was of course as famed for his writing as his artistry.

His work has been compared to that of James Joyce, particularly in the epic Glasgow saga of ‘Lanark’.