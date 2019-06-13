Bowlers help raise awareness of Victim Support Scotland

Dullatur Bowling Club held a successful invitational triples competition, sponsored by Victim Support Scotland.

The independent charity, which supports all people affected by crime whether it has been reported to the police or not, were represented by Gail Muir and Jacqueline Smith who met with the bowlers and members of Dullatur Golf Club toraise awareness of its work.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth parliamentarians Stuart McDonald MP and Jamie Hepburn MSP, were also in attendance at the event – which was won by Greenfaulds Bowling Club – to lend their support.

The service is free and confidential and offers advice and support by telephone, office appointment or home visit, volunteers can can also guide you through the criminal justice process if your case goes to court.

Anyone who may need the services of Victim Support Scotland or would like to enquire about volunteering with the charity should call the Lanarkshire office on 01698 336565, the helpline on 0800 160 1985 (open 8am-8pm, Monday-Friday) or e-mail info@victimsupportsco.org.uk.

Pictured (l-r) are : Andrew Greig and Jacqueline Smith (both Victim Support Scotland), Jamie Hepburn MSP, Stuart McDonald MP, Alex Shearer (Dullatur Bowling Club president) and Gail Muir (Victim Support Scotland).