Brilliant turn-out to discuss community-run animal park

There was a great turn-out at a meeting in Cumbernauld Village Hall last week to discuss a community-run animal park at Palacerigg Community Park.

The meeting was organised by Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn and members of the Save the Animal Park at Palacerigg Country Park Facebook group.

A second meeting takes place tomorrow (Tuesday) to establish roles within a core group which will decide how to take things forward.

Margaret Moyies, who founded the Facebook group, said: “It was a very informative meeting and extremely well attended which shows the level of commitment to take on this commitment.

“Understandably the last few weeks have caused anger and outrage at what has taken place at Palacerigg, but hopefully we can focus more on the future.

“We need to grasp the opportunity of running the animal park as a community-run asset and put forward ideas of how we’d like to see this happen.”

For those who were unable to attend and would like to lend their support you can get in touch via the Facebook page.

The site where the animals were based is earmarked for a new play facility, which will cost around £300,000, and construction is expected to begin next month.

The ‘masterplan’ for future of park can now be found in the visitor centre at Palacerigg, which includes a suggestion box for visitors to present ideas.