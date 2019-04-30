Broadwood: Live by the Loch cancelled over low ticket sales

NL Leisure has announced that this year’s Broadwood: Live by the Loch festival has been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

The second annual event was due to take place at Broadwood Stadium on Saturday, June 1, showcasing some of the most well-recognised names on the Gaelic and Scottish Traditional music scene.

Among those who had been announced were emerging acts Heisk and BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year Benedict Morris, folk royalty Julie Fowlis, and two bands at the forefront of the Celtic music scene internationally Skerryvore and Mànran.

Last year Mànran, who are currently on tour in Australia, appeared alongside Dougie McLean and the Red Hot Chili Pipers at the inaugural event, which proved to be a big success.

However, a year on and low ticket sales have forced organisers to take the decision to cancel the 2019 edition of the event.

A spokesperson for Broadwood: Live by the Loch said: “It is with sincere regret we announce that this year’s Broadwood: Live by the Loch has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Unfortunately ticket sales were extremely low and therefore it would not be viable to run the event.

“We were committed to delivering the best event possible at the stadium to give attendees the very best experience, and unfortunately we did not feel this would be possible.

“Ticket holders are currently being made aware of this, and all will receive a full refund – we are disappointed not to be able to go ahead with this year’s event.”

Refunds for ticket holders should be automatically processed, but if anyone who has bought a ticket and would like to speak to someone regarding their refund or any other issue they are asked to call 01698 274545.