Builder leaps in to help gymnastics club

A gymnastics club will celebrate its 50th birthday in new premises, thanks to help from a regional builder.

Cumbernauld Gymnastic Club has been awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes’ North Scotland’s Community Champions Fund to help with costs involved in moving premises at the end of this year.

More than 600 gymnasts take part in training and seasonal workshops at the Current Broadwood premises which has been home to the club since 1994. It’s success over the years has seen gymnasts compete at all levels from Scottish regional competitions to the Commonwealth Games.

Lauren Addison, fundraising co-ordinator at Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club, said: “We are delighted to receive this generous donation.

“I noticed that Persimmon had a new site called Mosswater View less than a mile away from our club and thought I would apply for funding.

“The money will make a huge difference to us as we move the club to a new location, but will also help buy new equipment for our new premises.”

The club provides fun and competitive gymnastics training for everyone from mums and toddlers to teenagers from across North Lanarkshire.

Iain Innes, managing director for Persimmon Homes North Scotland, said: “The Cumbernauld Gynmastics Club is a longstanding club that has achieved a great deal and we are proud to name them one of our Community Champions.

“They are a fantastic example of a community club that opens its doors to people of all ages offering healthy and competitive activity and a chance to meet like-minded people in Cumbernauld.”

To find out more about the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme and to make an application visit www.persimmonhomes.com