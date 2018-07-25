A magnificent seventh award win for George

Bellway site manager George Carty is celebrating winning a Pride in the Job Quality Award for the seventh year in a row.

George, from Cumbernauld Village, has been selected for the prestigious accolade for his work at the luxury Manor Park development in Carrickstone.

He will be presented with his award at the Scotland Region lunch in October at The Hilton, Glasgow.

George said: “It is very satisfying to win this award for the seventh time but although my name is on it, it is really an award for the whole team – the subbies, all the guys on site, everyone who is working to make exceptional homes for our homebuyers.”

Pride in the Job is the house-building industry’s most prestigious awards programme dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in house building.

George will also go on to be entered for the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards with the Supreme Award Winners unveiled at gala ceremony in January.

Fraser Conn, sales director at Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland) said: “It is amazing that George has managed to win this award for a seventh time – what an incredible achievement!

“The standards set by the inspectors for the NHBC are extremely high and we could not be more proud of George and the team at Manor Park. It would be easy for them to rest on their laurels but they just keep raising the bar.

“George has narrowly missed out on the Supreme Award on two occasions now, it would fantastic if he manages to bring it home in January.”

A total of 16,000 site managers from across the UK were entered into the competition with a total of 450 Pride in the Job Quality Awards given out.

Another multiple time winner is Michael Carrigan from Motherwell who gained his sixth award for his work at CALA Homes (West) Ltd’s Dullatur Greens development in Cumbernauld.