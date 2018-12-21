Aldi plans Cumbernauld store

Aldi has confirmed that it will open a new store in Cumbernauld next year.

It is one of eight expected to open in 2019, which marks the 25th anniversary of Aldi opening its first Scottish store.

As well as Cumbernauld, the discount chain is planning new outlets in Kilmarnock, East Kilbride, Dalgety Bay, Dundee, Crieff, Milngavie and Leith.

The openings will create an additional 200 jobs in Scotland, taking the total number of staff employed by the discount retailer to 2,300.

By the end of next year, there will be 93 stores north of the border.

As part of Aldi’s expansion, the supermarket will continue to invest in local suppliers and aims to increase its range of Scottish products to 450 products in 2019.