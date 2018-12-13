All eyes on Condorrat salon at awards night

Condorrat salon All Eyes On Me was named Eyelash Extension Specialist of The Year in the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018.

Comedian Des McLean hosted the glamorous black-tie ceremony which took place at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in the workplace with their talent and dedication to the hair and beauty industry.

All Eyes On Me have only been open for a few months in Main Road and owner Leanne Osborne was absolutely overjoyed to be enjoying such early success.

She said: “Since we opened in May, we have come so far and grown so quickly. I am so proud of our team to have won this award, especially in our first year of business.

“We aim to give our clients the All Eyes On Me special treatment and ensure they receive the best service possible. To win at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards is a huge achievement and one that we should be incredibly proud of.

“We want to thank everyone for their continuous support, we won this for us and for you. Hard work does pays off and it feels amazing, what an amazing experience this has been for us all!”