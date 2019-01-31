Aquapac nominated for ‘Growth’ award

A Cumbernauld business which manufactures cabinets and vivariums for the pet market and contract furniture for hotels has been named one of the UK’s 12 most exceptional businesses.

Aquapac Ltd was started by Stephen Connachan in 1995, originally to design a range of self-assembly cabinets to support aquariums.

Since then the firm has invested heavily in quality woodworking machinery and software, in recruitment and in training.

The company has created the pet sector’s bestselling reptile enclosure range, VivExotic – to house lizards – and relocated to a 50,000 ft2 factory in Lenziemill Industrial Estate in 2017.

It has grown from three family members to 32 staff with further plans to reach 50 staff. It has doubled its turnover from 2016 to 2018, reaching £3m per year.

Aquapac Ltd has now been named one of just three finalists across the UK for the “Growth” award in the Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards, funded by the Citi Foundation.

The awards are the annual celebration of Britain’s microentrepreneurs that have accessed “responsible” business finance, with Aquapac in the running for a £7500 prize.

Mr Connachan said: “I attribute our success to some key contributors which rose to the challenges placed on a small independent business, helping it grow when more traditional solutions are not available.

“The availability of alternative funding through DSL Business Finance Ltd has meant the difference in success or failure in our company’s growth, and the 32 jobs created over the past two decades.

“My thanks to Nicola, Sandra, Mujeeb, and the whole team at DSL for their contributions to our success. And we are glowing at the recognition of our achievements in a very competitive marketplace through becoming finalists in the Citi Microentrepreneurship Award for Growth.”

Aquapac must now wait until March 13 when the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Liverpool.