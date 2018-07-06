Artisan bakery move helps to grow business

An artisan bakery has risen to the challenge of expanding its business and creating jobs since relocating to Cumbernauld.

Bavarian Bakehouse Ltd moved to Deerdykes View in October last year.

Help from North Lanarkshire Council and Business Gateway Lanarkshire has enabled the company to access a range of business support as well as funding to grow.

Managing director Kathleen McShane and her team of 18 staff produce hand-made artisan bread, rolls and cakes using traditional German methods.

The products, which contain no artificial ingredients or preservatives, are baked overnight and delivered daily to hotels and restaurants across central Scotland.

Kathleen said: “We relocated the business from East Dunbartonshire to Cumbernauld last year and are already seeing benefits.

“We were able to purchase premises twice the size of those we occupied previously.

“This has enabled us to reconfigure our production set-up and create capacity to supply a larger number of customers and to introduce a Gluten-free production facility.

“We can now service demand from our existing and growing customer base for our artisan bread and cakes and our new Gluten-free products.

“We have found a welcoming and supportive business environment in North Lanarkshire.

“We are working with a Business Gateway Lanarkshire Growth Adviser, have accessed a £48,000 Regional Selective Assistance grant, and are engaged with North Lanarkshire Council Employability and Enterprise services.”

The larger premises in Cumbernauld have made it easier for Kathleen to work towards food industry accreditations.

This has enabled engagement with larger food companies and to expand the current range of products, including a new vegan donut range.