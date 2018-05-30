Band in need of new uniforms to survive

Kilsyth Thistle Pipe Band needs £35,000 to buy new uniforms for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The band hopes a sponsor will come forward and kit them out as there are fears for its future if musicians choose to join other bands due to the ‘sorry state’ of their uniforms.

Pipe major Jim Todd said: “Our uniforms at present are in a sorry state, much of it is well past its best and there are items which just need thrown out.

“I would conservatively estimate my uniform is approximately 40-60-years-old, and simply put, ‘it’s done’.

“It is around 30 years since we last kitted out the band, and that was only Number 2 uniforms, since then it has been bits and pieces, here and there, simply not enough to keep pace with band needs.

“The uniform you see the band play in most of the time is referred to as Number 2s, casual, not so formal and grand as Number 1s with the full Highland dress, but to raise finance from “gigs” we need to play at functions where we have Number 1 uniforms.

“Additionally musicians from Kilsyth and surrounding area can go to another band and be kitted out in nice, fresh, often new, uniforms.

“Some of the Number 2 gear can be used for both uniforms, but even allowing for that, the total to kit out 20 members of the band in both uniforms is approximately £35,000.

“The simple fact is we don’t raise enough money “shaking cans” and the few parades we play at, despite the generosity of the people of Kilsyth.

“If the pipe band is to survive it needs to be financed so we are looking for a sponsor, be it a private company, North Lanarkshire Council or a recent Lottery winner, it really doesn’t matter.”