Barrhead Travel in Cumbernauld gets ready for festive giving

Barrhead Travel’s Cumbernauld team are on a Christmas mission to give back to their local community by bringing their annual festive voluntary work closer to home in North Lanarkshire.

The store’s first point of action is the ’Give a Festive Gift Appeal’ in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council.

The store is calling for donations of new or ‘nearly new’ toys and gifts to ensure everyone from tiny tots to teenagers wake up with a present on Christmas morning.

Store manager Eileen Grier said: “Christmas is such a special time for us here at Barrhead Travel. Every year we focus and encourage one another to find joy in giving rather than receiving.

Please join us to make a real difference to the children nearby who need us this Christmas, and help bring support and relief to parents who are struggling.”

Ideas for gift donations include board games, arts and crafts, toy cars, bikes and scooters, dolls and video games. Toiletries, make-up and hair products are a favourite for teenagers. Please choose an age group: baby, toddler, child or teenager, and label your donated gift with the group it is intended for. It must be noted that for safety reasons electrical or battery goods cannot be accepted.

Any donated gifts should be dropped at the Barrhead Travel in the Antonine Centre by Monday.

As well as taking part in the Give a Festive Gift appeal, the store will continue its annual festive foodbank collection which they have taken part in for the past five years.

Any tinned or dry foods dropped into the branch before Monday, December 10, will be collated into festive hampers and donated to local food banks.