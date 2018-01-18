Be responsible when it comes to alcohol

Asda Cumbernauld and Drinkaware, the UK’s leading alcohol education charity, worked together on Friday to provide free information and advice on alcohol to the local community.

The event, which took place at the store, gave customers the opportunity to access friendly advice and ask questions.

Jamie Hepburn, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP, attended and said: ”Many people look to cut back on alcohol in the New Year so it’s great to have Drinkaware working with Asda to give advice to shoppers.

“The Scottish Government is committed to improving Scotland’s relationship with alcohol and events like these can help inform customer’s choices.”

The 2018 partnership builds on a successful January 2017 pilot which saw Drinkaware engage with more than 2000 Asda customers.

This year saw a particular focus on women, based on Food Standards Agency research which showed that 68 per cent of women said they are responsible for most or all of the household shopping.

Participants were encouraged to complete a quick alcohol assessment using Drinkaware scratch cards and were able to take home a free alcohol unit measuring cup and calorie wheel.

Specific help for parents on how to speak to their kids about alcohol and how to answer the difficult questions that children can ask was also provided.

A long-standing partner of Asda, Drinkaware provides consumers with honest information, advice and tips to help them make informed decisions about alcohol.

Chris Lowe, senior director for Corporate Affairs at Asda, said: “We are pleased to have worked with Drinkaware again this year, as part of our role as a responsible retailer, helping them engage directly with our customers.”

Drinkaware chief executive Elaine Hindal added: “With one in five people setting themselves a New Year’s resolution to lead a healthier lifestyle, which may include cutting back on alcohol, Drinkaware’s accessible and friendly advice will help people to make positive choices that will impact on their health and well-being, not just in January, but beyond.”