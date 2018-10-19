Boathouse liquidator appointed

Accountancy firm French Duncan has been appointed as liquidator of The Boathouse at Auchinstarry, with the loss of 36 jobs.

The Glasgow firm will oversee the closure of North Lanarkshire’s Town House Restaurants, which operated as The Boathouse Hotel and Restaurant, after it shut with immediate effect earlier this month.

Insolvency Service figures show 76 restaurants closed in Scotland during the first six months of 2018, three more than the whole of 2017.

Eileen Blackburn, head of restructuring and debt advisory at French Duncan, said: “The closure of The Boathouse is indicative of wider financial difficulties facing the casual dining sector, which is currently encountering unprecedented issues which are resulting in failure for a growing number of operators.”