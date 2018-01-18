Border Air gets new owner

Aviation specialist Cloud Global Group has announced the acquisition of Cumbernauld-based Border Air Training.

Having offered specialist flight training from its office at Cumbernauld Airport for 25 years, the business incorporates the newly re-branded Fly Scenic Scotland.

Operating a range of sightseeing flight experiences for the consumer and corporate markets, the airline has added new routes, launched a new website and added Oban Airport as a new location at which to board.

Border Air also provides aircraft for a range of activities such as agriculture, construction, photography, surveying, observation, patrol and aerial advertisement.

Cloud Global Group director Graeme Frater said: “Border Air, and its sub brand, Fly Scenic Scotland, offered us yet more scope for expansion and development, as we continue our strategy of developing various divisions of aviation.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition, and have immediately launched a brand new logo and website with easy secure payment options for Fly Scenic Scotland.

“We have made significant new connections in Oban, where there is now the potential to link up with tour group operators, cruise ship providers, and the incentive market.”

Cloud Global also plans to recruit and train more pilots for Border Air, with the aim of developing a commercial arm.