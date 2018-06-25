Castelcary firm encourages signing the pledge

CMS Window Systems teamed up with the Fairness Commissioner in North Lanarkshire to encourage businesses to sign up to the Scottish Business Pledge.

The Castlecary company was invited to present to business leaders from across the region at a recent seminar about its positive experiences of being a Living Wage employer.

Sharing a platform with Louise Woodruff from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and representatives from the Scottish Government, the business breakfast provided a forum for various companies to discuss how good, fair and innovative business practice benefits society as a whole.

CMS Window Systems pioneered the adoption of the Living Wage in its sector back in 2015 as part of its long-term strategy to be a socially.

Chief executive officer David Ritchie said: “The Living Wage is an overwhelmingly positive initiative when you consider the far-reaching benefits of ensuring that hard working individuals are fairly rewarded for the contribution they make to the success of a business.

“Employee satisfaction and engagement pay huge dividends in terms of productivity, loyalty, product quality and customer service, and these are the key areas that we have gained a competitive edge. For us it’s a win-win.”

The Scottish Business Pledge is a values-led partnership between Government and business, which aims to boost productivity, competitiveness, sustainable employment, and workforce engagement and development.