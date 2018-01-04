Centre features in bingo ad

Cumbernauld Shopping Centre has been featured in the new advert for Mecca Bingo.

The firm’s new ‘Meccarena’ campaign sees a woman dancing to a reworking of the popular 90s hit Macarena after playing online.

Her dancing takes her from her living room to the Highlands via the hairdressers, London and a familiar shopping centre as she is joined by an eclectic mix of people.

Filming took place on Wednesday, November 15, after Mecca’s search for locations took them to Cumbernauld where they liked the aspect of the mezzanine level and the escalators looking down to a square area at the bottom.

The crew and dozens of dancers were on location for approximately five hours from 5.30-10.30pm, all for a clip that lasts approximately one second.