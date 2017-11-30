Cheers! Banton residents to buy pub thanks to Scottish funds

An enterprising community in the village of Banton, is set to purchase its local pub and secure it as a community asset.

The community is just one of six across Scotland sharing in £1.4 million of Scottish Land Fund cash.

People United for Banton (P.U.B.) will use its £184,490 award to buy the Swan Inn in Banton, near Kilsyth, and turn it into a new community hub providing a range of services including a shop, post office, café/restaurant and multi-purpose meeting space, while retaining the pub as the focal point of the community.

As P.U.B secretary Catherine Moneypenny said: “Community ownership of the village pub will secure vital, and previously lost, local services for years to come.

“Our village was hit hard by the closure of the Post Office in 2010, followed two years later by the village shop.

“We are absolutely delighted that we can purchase the Swan Inn, which will revitalise our community and ensure the services we so vitally need are restored and secured.

“Our plans to develop the Swan Inn will extend its remit beyond a straightforward pub.”

Announcing the funding totalling £1,382,613, John Watt, Scottish Land Fund Committee Chair, said: “One of the many strengths of the Scottish Land Fund is its ability to respond flexibly to the individual needs of local communities. For example, today, for the first time, we’re awarding funding to enable local people to buy their village pub. In doing so, this community will be able to restore important facilities which have disappeared from the village in recent years, thereby creating a brighter future for local people, now, and in the future.”