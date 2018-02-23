Claims Cumbernauld is at risk over job cuts

A local campaign group is claiming that there is a real danger that a “desert” will be created in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

The Campaigning Communities, Defending Democracy group is concerned because of cuts and closures in key workplaces and services in the area.

Andy Locke of the group commented: “With the latest round of council cuts to be announced later this month there is a very real threat of the closure of critical services like the Unemployed Workers Centre which will have a potentially devastating impact for those looking for welfare rights advice, particularly as it could coincide with the roll out of Universal Credit in this area.

Mr Locke added: “Such threats are not unique to Cumbernauld and Kilsyth, whether it is in North Lanarkshire or beyond, but they simply cannot be allowed to be implemented without unified opposition.

“This is the latest in a series of meetings we have organised to give local campaigners the opportunity to consider how best to proceed in rolling back threatened cuts and campaign for services and the jobs of those that provide them,” he said.

“We hope people come along and be part of ensuring that our communities do not become a desert in terms of key services and opportunities for those that live in them.”

A meeting has been arranged for all interested parties on Monday, February 26, in the Muirfield Community Centre at 7.30pm.

The meeting will hear from those who may be directly affected by these cuts as well as recently announced job losses for the town at HMRC and Dunnes.

It will also consider ways to unify campaigns aiming to have the kind of positive outcome won by local anti-fracking protestors.