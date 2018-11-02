Condorrat pupils National Mòd success

Condorrat Primary pupils enjoyed a great National Mòd again this year as they returned from Dunoon with numerous first second and third placed prizes.

In the nine years category Jenna Yule placed first for Fluent Solo, ahead of classmate Maeve McKenzie in second. Jenna also finished second for Fluent Poem.

Calvin Fraser in the seven years category was also first for Fluent Solo.

In the eight years category Hannah MacLeod was second for Fluent Solo and third for Fluent Poem.

Rachel MacLeod was third for both Fluent Solo and Fluent Poem in the 5-6 years category, while classmate Bethan Newall was third for Learner Poem.

In the 9-10 years category Harvey Smith for Learner Solo.