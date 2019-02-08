Cumbernauld businesswoman named as one of the UK’s top female entrepreneurs

Small business campaign f:Entrepreneur has revealed its #ialso Top 100, a collection of 100 female entrepreneurs inspiring their peers and communities through their businesses and wider activities.

Included in the list is Carolyn Mandache from Cumbernauld who founded time2dine-Migsoft Ltd in 2015 with her husband Florin.

The business offers a point of sale system to restaurants, with an integrated booking platform. By pre-booking, it offers diners restaurant experience at their convenience.

She was also listed for her family responsibilities as guardian to her two nieces, as well as her own two children.

Carolyn is a part of the first #ialso Top 100, a campaign born from International Women’s Day 2018.

During the event, the phrase used most by the gathered entrepreneurs was “I also…”, with each woman describing their work as being much more than a single-job career and more of a flexible portfolio.

On being listed in the #ialso Top 100, Carolyn said: “This campaign really stood out to me personally. Many women juggle running a business with other

interests and responsibilities, and it’s important that those other achievements are recognized. I look forward to connecting with the other inspirational women on the list ”

Founded by Michelle Ovens MBE, the aim of f:Entrepreneur is to showcase multi-achieving women like Carolyn in the #ialso Top 100, to provide lessons of challenge and success for small business founders of both sexes.