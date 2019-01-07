Cumbernauld firm pays the penalty after subcontractor carries out unsafe work on roof

A Cumbernauld ground maintenance company and its subcontractor have been fined after two men worked on a roof without suitable measures in place to prevent a fall from height.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that on January 19, 2017, Inex Works Civils Limited subcontracted repair work on the roof of 183 St Vincent Street to Colin Martin.

Martin from Milton of Campsie and an employee were photographed on the roof.

Martin had slithered down a sloping roof to work on the roof edge, whilst an employee held on to a piece of webbing strap that was attached to a rope which in turn was attached to the harness of Mr Martin.

Neither the employee or Martin were attached to a suitable anchor point. Martin was observed throwing a brush and black bin bags up to his employee.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found Inex Works had failed to ensure the subcontractor had properly planned a safe system for working at height on said roof with appropriate equipment, and that Martin carried out work at height whilst wearing a harness that was not attached to a suitable anchor point and was instead held by his employee, exposing them both to the risk of serious injury or death from a fall from height.

Inex Works of Mid Road pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 15(2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015 and was fined £1300.

Martin pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 6(3) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005 and was fined £2000.

HSE principal inspector, Graeme McMinn said: “The failures that have come to light in this case could have endangered the lives of these workers, and materials being thrown up could have fallen onto the pavement below.

“Falls from height remain one of the most common causes of work related fatalities in this country and the risks associated with working at height are well known.”