Cumbernauld firm’s new project will be a ‘game changer’ for recycling

Following its move to Cumbernauld at the end of last year William Curle Developments is aiming to be a ‘game changer’ in the waste recycling sector.

The company provides innovative engineered solutions for bulk solid wastes within a number of industrial sectors and through licencing agreements, has a globally reach.

A high percentage of its clients are in the oil and gas offshore sector.

In November the company moved to new office suites within the Muirfield Centre.

The building, which boasts excellent training and conference facilities, contains bright, low energy LED lighting, but has been designed to allow as much natural light in as possible.

The centre has a highly efficient biomass boiler, which burns sustainable wood chip, for heating, resulting in a low carbon footprint.

This all sits very well with the ethos of the firm.

William Curle said: “Business is picking up and 2019 is looking very promising. Our new offices will give me the room to expand the business and put the right team in place.

“In 2019 we will start a new project to develop a waste tyre and plastic processing system that will be a significant game changer in that waste recycling sector.

“The process will be designed and marketed from Cumbernauld and built and tested at our current R&D workshop facility in Milton of Campsie.

“There are a number of other projects at the concept stage that should kick-off in the middle of the year.”