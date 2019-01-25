Cumbernauld gymnasts settle into new home

Classes at Cumbernauld Gymnastics Club are now up and running since moving into a brand new home in Westfield.

Staff and parents and parents worked hard over the Christmas period to move all the apparatus from Broadwood to the new facility at 5 Mollins Court.

Head coach Lianne Dyce said: “We are now all settled in and the gymnasts are loving coming along to their new facility.”

The club offers classes for all age groups, including parent and toddler sessions for ages 0-4 years, mini pre-gym for 3-5 years, pre-gym for 4-5 years, and recreation and tumble classes for six years and over.

There is also development classes working towards two-piece competitions and team classes who compete in national competitions through to high levels.

For more information visit www.cumbernauldgymnastics.com, email cumbernauldgym@hotmail.com or call 01236 458885.