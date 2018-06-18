Cumbernauld postcodes get lucky twice in the space of a week

Two streets in the Cumbernauld area were picked as winners in People’s Postcode Lottery within a week of each other.

Last Tuesday (June 12) four lucky neighbours in Skye Place, Ravenswood, who all play with the postcode G67 1PF, each scooped the daily prize of £1000.

Then today (Monday) two residents of Craigelvan Place, Condorrat, who both play with the postcode G67 4RW, also each found themselves £1000 better off.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson was on hand to offer his congratulations: “Well done to those who picked up a prize in Cumbernauld.

“It’s always great to see neighbours winning together! Sign up with your postcode and you could be winning next.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £310 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.