Cumbernauld pub named the Best Bar None at awards event

The Alona Hotel saw a first for Best Bar None – a Lanarkshire-wide awards evening celebrating the best that the county’s pubs, clubs and hotels could offer.

This was the first year that Cumbernauld premises have been involved and it proved to be well worth the effort.

Thirty-eight Lanarkshire premises received Best Bar None accreditation via the Scottish Business Resilience Centre initiative, coordinated locally by Police Scotland licensing officers and South Lanarkshire Trading Standards officers.

These included The Red Deer, The CarrickStone, Hat-Trix, Cumbernauld Theatre, Bar Yellow, Red Triangle, Craigmarloch Lodge and Spur Hotel.

Four of the Cumbernauld licensed premises also attained individual specialist category awards on the night.

At the dinner, hosted by Tam Cowan, the specialist awards went to: The Red Deer as Best Pub; The CarrickStone as Best Bar; Hat-Trix as Best Specialist Venue and Cumbernauld Theatre as Heart of the Community. The overall Best Bar None in Cumbernauld was judged to be The CarrickStone.

All award winners will be put forward for the national Best Bar None awards being held in March at the Hilton Dunblane Hydro.

Peter Fergie, coordinator for the Lanarkshire BBN initiative, said:”All of the premises involved this year deserve high praise and congratulations for their efforts in attaining the accreditations and I hope that those efforts are recognised at the national awards ceremony too.”

“The Best Bar None scheme recognises that pubs, clubs and hotels meet a standard that promotes a safe environment for clients whilst providing a supportive environment for staff health, welfare and development with the consequence that it has been seen to reduce violence and ant-social behaviour in and around these premises.”

Best Bar None was originally piloted in Manchester in 2003 and has since been adopted by 75 town and cities across the UK.