Cumbernauld pub wins acclaim for its toilets

A Cumbernauld pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018.

The Carrick Stone in Teviot Walk has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all. The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer ‘exceptional’ toilets.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Carrick Stone is a Wetherspoons pub and manager Kirsty Johnston said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2018 managing director Mike Bone added: “The toilets at The Carrick Stone have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”