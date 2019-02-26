Cumbernauld’s twin town offers summer jobs to help improve French language skills

Cumbernauld’s twin town Bron is looking for young people who would like to take on a summer job in order to improve their French language skills.

Bron is a commune of the city of Lyon, which can be found in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in eastern France.

The summer job would be a paid post in and lodgings are available.

Applicants must be over 18, from Cumbernauld or North Lanarkshire and have a basic knowledge of French, equivalent to National 5 standard.

Applications are to be submitted by April 15.

To register your interest visit the Cumbernauld Bron Association Facebook page or email

associationcumbernauldbron@gmail.com.

The association has existed since 1974 fostering friendly links between Cumbernauld and Bron, which is also twinned with Weingarten and Grimma in Germany, and Talavera de la Reina in Spain.