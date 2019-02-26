Cumbernauld’s twin town offers summer jobs to help improve French language skills

Bron is offering jobs to Cumbernauld youngsters
Bron is offering jobs to Cumbernauld youngsters

Cumbernauld’s twin town Bron is looking for young people who would like to take on a summer job in order to improve their French language skills.

Bron is a commune of the city of Lyon, which can be found in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in eastern France.

The summer job would be a paid post in and lodgings are available.

Applicants must be over 18, from Cumbernauld or North Lanarkshire and have a basic knowledge of French, equivalent to National 5 standard.

Applications are to be submitted by April 15.

To register your interest visit the Cumbernauld Bron Association Facebook page or email

associationcumbernauldbron@gmail.com.

The association has existed since 1974 fostering friendly links between Cumbernauld and Bron, which is also twinned with Weingarten and Grimma in Germany, and Talavera de la Reina in Spain.