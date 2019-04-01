Cumbernauld woman named Scotland’s best bridesmaid

Cumbernauld woman Laura Thompson has lifted the title of Scotland’s Best Bridesmaid .

The 27-year-old saw off competition from nearly 500 entries to make the final of Britain’s Best Bridesmaid 2019.

Although she missed out on the top prize to Stephanie Osbourne from Dartford, her story suitably impressed the judges who named her the best bridesmaid north of the border.

Bride Jennifer Mackay, who nominated Laura, said: “Laura gave birth to her first son just seven weeks before the wedding and then her gran died three weeks before, but soldiered on.

“She made a wedding advent calendar and drove an hour to my home with it a week before the wedding as a surprise. She also organised four hen parties!”

“The wedding planning was a nightmare and I wouldn’t do it again for all the money in the world - the wedding decor company turned out to be a fraud, the venue went into bankruptcy and then the seamstress lost all the wedding party’s shoes!

“Just to be able to put a smile on Laura’s face makes it all worth it, she’s been through so much. She’s showed what a truly amazing friend she really is.”

Sarah Chapman, head of Hen and Stag at organisers Red7, added: “Jennifer and Laura’s story stood out to the judges for all the right reasons.

“Laura put her bestie first and, despite the birth of her son and the loss of her gran, she was still there to give thoughtful surprises and amazing support.”